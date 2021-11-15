Man jailed for sleeping with girlfriend’s daughter – WHERE IS THE SEXUAL OFFENDERS REGISTER

Damien “Dragon” Brown, 41

NASSAU| A man whose girlfriend allegedly caught him in bed with her daughter has been charged with multiple sexual assaults.

Damien “Dragon” Brown, 41, allegedly started raping the child at age 11 since December 2020.

He allegedly violated the girl monthly until November 8 when his girlfriend allegedly caught them in the act and stabbed him, sending him to hospital.

Brown is charged with 12 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

He didn’t have to plead to the charges when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans today.

He was denied bail and returns to court on February 28, 2022.