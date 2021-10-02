Man jailed for smuggling weed in inmate’s food

Timothy Ferguson, 25

NASSAU| A man who tried to smuggle almost a pound of marijuana to an inmate has joined him in prison.

Timothy Ferguson, 25, brought food to the South Street Magistrates’ Court Complex for his brother Zevargo Gaitor on September 30.

Gaitor (pictured) who is on remand for murder and attempted murder, allegedly intended to take the drugs back to prison.But he never received the drugs.

A vigilant police officer found the 13.5 ounces of marijuana inside the food. As a result, Ferguson was arrested for drug possession with intent to supply.

Ferguson pleaded guilty at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.He was jailed for 12 months and fined $1,500.

He’ll serve another year if he doesn’t pay the money.