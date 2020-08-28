Man looking for “poom poom” arrested for curfew violation

file photo

NASSAU| A man who walked the street in search of “poom poom” admitted to breaking the national curfew intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cadwell Taylor, 34, appeared in court today over his arrest on July 20.

The court heard that officers stopped Taylor after they saw him walking along Toote Shop Corner around 10:55pm without a mask.

When they asked why he was out, Taylor told them he was “looking for poom poom.”

The officers also found a cutlass on his left leg when they searched him.

Taylor pleaded guilty to violating the curfew, failing to wear a mask and unlawfully carrying arms at his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

The magistrate fined Taylor $300 for the curfew breach, $200 for not wearing a mask and $100 for carrying the cutlass. If he doesn’t pay up, he’ll spend a month in prison.