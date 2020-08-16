Man on bail for murder shot multiple times during lockdown in Yellow Elder…

Vernal Johnson

NASSAU| Last week Friday we at BP reported to you how there was a shooting in Yellow Elder.

Today, we are learning more about that shooting which involved a man accused of murder and two attempted murders.

We can confirm Vernal Johnson was left in critical condition around 7am when shots were fired in his direction while he was on Graham Drive in Yellow Elder Gardens.

He was in a car when a gunman driving in a Toyota Passo opened fire on him, hitting him some five times about the body. He drove himself to hospital.

Johnson is currently on bail for the murder of Rico Johnson and the attempted murder of Anfernee Major and Jervis Joseph that occurred outside a club back in 2018..

Johnson survived and is recovering in hospital.

We report yinner decide!