Man on bail for the murder is charged for murder again – this time the murder of Renaldo “Bones” Nixon this week in the Grove!

Ahmad Clarke, 22

“Bones” the country’s 66th homicide victim in the Grove

NASSAU| A man on bail for murder is back in custody after being accused of killing a man and wounding a woman in a shooting this week.

Prosecutors say Ahmad Clarke, 22, of Acklins Street, is responsible for the November 24 murder of Renaldo “Bones” Nixon and the attempted murder of Antonisha Adderley.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis and denied bail.

According to prosecutors, Clarke was one of three gunmen who opened fire on Nixon at Hepburn Alley. Adderley was hit by a stray bullet in the leg.

Clarke was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the crime as part of his bail conditions for the 2018 murder of Christian Moree and the attempted murders of Romeo Moss and Tarsman Clarke.