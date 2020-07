NASSAU| A 25-year-old man was charged yesterday in the Magistrate Court as he was accused of invading the home of a young woman and raping her in the ordeal.

Jackson Sears of Pitt Road was charged before Magistrate Forbes where he was not able to enter a plea.

He was served a voluntary bill of indictment and he is to return to court on October 14th.

