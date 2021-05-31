Man sentenced to 18 months after breaking-in and stealing items in an Abaco traffic fatality victim’s home…

ABACO| Some residents on Abaco are showing they have little to no respect for the dead and this update from the courts prove our story.

Nathan Saunders, 27, has been jailed for 18 months after he break-in the home of a man killed in a traffic fatality on the island.

Police logged in records how Saunders break into the man’s property and raided his possession including clothes.

Detectives quickly issued a bulletin for Saunders who eventually turned himself in and directed officers to the dead man’s possessions.

He pled guilty house breaking and stealing before Magistrate Ancella Evans.

