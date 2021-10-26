MAN SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR RAPE

TCI| Steeve Santana was sentenced to eight years imprisonment in the Supreme Court on October 18th, 2021.

Santana, who is 33 years old, had been arrested and charged with rape in connection with a sexual assault on March 4th, 2019.

“The sentencing sends a strong message to all Turks and Caicos Islands residents that those who prey on the vulnerable, adult or child, will be held accountable for their actions. We appreciate the sentencing from the judge and the work by the team from the Office of Public Prosecution”, said Lisa Mitcheson, Head of Crime and Public Protection.

“The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is committed to bringing to justice those in the community that target vulnerable members of our society. Sexual assaults can have a very long-lasting effect upon victims, and it takes great courage to speak out against it.

Victims should feel reassured by this case that they have a voice; they will be listened to and treated with dignity and respect. The specialist team at the Safeguarding and Public Protection Unit did an outstanding job supporting the victim and conducting a thorough and timely investigation into this case. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the officers involved in achieving justice on behalf of the victim,” added Superintendent Mitcheson.

Santana’s rape trial commenced on Monday, July 12th 2021 and ended on July 29th, 2021, where he was found guilty of rape. As a result, he was remanded until sentencing.