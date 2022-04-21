Man shot dead on Joe Farrington Road this evening…

Murder on Baillou Hill Road south now hot…

Man fatally shot on Joe Farrington Road.

NASSAU| The streets are getting hot since the Easter Holiday and some known areas are boiling with gun violence.

A male just got shot multiple times on Joe Farrington Rd, he died on the scene. He was killed with a high-powered weapon.

Earlier today a man was just shot by three armed males one with a high powered weapon on Baillou Hill Road South. The victim left his shoes in a rush to evade his attackers. .

That victim has died on the scene. Bahamas Press has warned residents that if you are in a gang or have a son or daughter in a gang leave the country. Yinner ain’t hear us eh?