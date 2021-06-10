Man shot in the upper body as he attempted to rescue a woman from being beaten on the Western Esplanade after curfew!

File Photo

NASSAU| There was a shooting on the Western Esplanade on Sunday where a man is in hospital nursing wounds.

The story goes that two women were out walking in the area together when they were approached by a group of males. One of the men began choking the women and this is when a male friend ran to her defense.

She got out of the choke hold, but her male friend was shot in the upper body by one of the males who then fled the scene.

The incident unfolded just before 11 PM when everyone was supposed to be inside for the 10pm curfew.

Marvin Dames say crime is down. We say crime reporting is down, unreported violence is up!

We report yinner decide!