file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Charles Saunders Highway area around 11 am Saturday.

The victim, who was on his motorcycle at the time, told police he was driving in the area when he heard gunshots coming from bushes in the area.

It was at that time when he realized he was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

