Man smashing windows on Mackey Street Sunday evening…

CCTV capture this suspect smashing windows on Mackey Street Sunday after curfew.

NASSAU| Police should be on the lookout for this suspect who was captured on CCTV footage breaking up businesses all along the Mackey Street corridor.

The man, with his loaded Supervalue trolley around 11:30 pm on Sunday evening, was caught smashing windows in the area.

His violence was captured on this camera footage outside GRK store in that part of the business community inflicting damage on already struggling business operations.

BP calls on the police to protect businesses from such violence. There should be constant patrols in business districts around the country. And what is a man doing out on the streets after curfew? WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!