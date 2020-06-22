Man wanted for serious crimes in a British Territory has sailed back into the Bahamas and is on Grand Bahama Island!

Jevan Rashad Hollingsworth

NASSAU| A man wanted by the British territory of Turks and Caicos Islands’ Government for drugs has landed himself back in the Bahamas under a cloud of cover.

BP is learning a known criminal and a man wanted in some two Caribbean countries has snuck back into Grand Bahama a few days ago.

Jevan Rashad Hollingsworth, 40, had been arrested and sent to jail in Cuba for drug trafficking. He had escaped similar incidents of arrests in Haiti and has recently evaded TCI police for similar controlled substances crimes.

Well, the man, known to crime as a professional, has sailed secretly back into Grand Bahama under the cloud of cover and landed deep inside the sheltered asset of his parents.

BP uncovered the return of Hollingsworth as we were investigating the heinous deadly act of murder of that Haitian woman in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock over the weekend.

Bahamian police must be put on high alert and ask themselves how did they allow a man wanted for serious crimes by the British to sail back into the backyard of Grand Bahama?

We report yinner decide!