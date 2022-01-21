Man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old was granted bail and ordered to return back to court in April…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man named Jacobi Dawkins, 35, of Ida Court has been charged with indecently sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The incident unfolded at the home on January 12th where Dawkins is a friend of the teen’s mother.

He has denied the incident. Magistrate Shaka Serville granted the accused a $3,500 bail and ordered to return to court in April.

We at BP wonder if Dawkins will move back into the same home of his victim? Or will the mother continue to date these men to the danger of her teen daughter?

We report yinner decide!