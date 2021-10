Ken Dudley

A Utah Man Who Drove Into BLM Protesters after being shot by protestors is Now Running for Mayor of Provo!

A Utah man who was shot twice after driving into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters is now running for mayor in the city of Provo, he said, to fix the problems he personally encountered.

In a campaign video, Ken Dudley explains that he’s running for Provo mayor because he’s had a number of concerns over the years but was never sure what to do until last summer.