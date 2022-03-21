Man who fired shots into a residence was remanded to prison…

London Rahming

NASSAU| The man who live-streamed himself shooting at the home of a suspect in his brother’s murder was on Friday remanded to prison.

London Rahming was not required to a enter plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life when he made his initial appearance before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

London Rahming, 24, pulled up to a home in Kemp Road and shouts, “Turn your p**** in ‘cause I gone kill you,” before he fires several rounds from a handgun.

Rahming was arrested a short time after the incident near Saunders Beach as he was headed home.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans read the charge on Rahming of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Rahming is accused of the attempted murders of Renaldo Georges, Evene Georges and Gerriah Adderley on March 14.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges and was denied bail. He next returns to court on May 30.

The magistrate ordered Rahming to have a psychiatric evaluation.

