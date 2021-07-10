Man who was shot dead outside Flamingo Gardens is another unrecorded murder by BP – Homicide count now stands at 63

Franson Moss

NASSAU| A MAN died in hospital after he was shot outside his home in Flamingo Gardens on Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Bahama Boulevard in the Flamingo Gardens community. They said officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 10pm Thursday.

Police said initial enquiries revealed that a man was getting out of his vehicle to enter his home when he was approached by an armed man.

The gunman fired shots in his direction, injuring the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Police said upon arrival, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital. However, he later died.

While police did not release the victim’s identity, family and friends have identified him as Franson Moss, 28, a father of three.