Man with three names was charged with rape in magistrate court

NASSAU| All kinds of rape incidents are going unreported in the capital and this week another occurred around 6 am on August 2nd.

Police arrested and charged Odnee Timothee, 26, of East Street after he broke into a woman’s home and raped the female.

The accused, who also goes by the names Odnee Laguerre and Tyler Combs, did not enter a plea on the charge of last week.

His bail application was denied, and a Voluntary bill of indictment is being advanced to the Supreme Court for a hearing on September 28th,

