Manny Lopez passed this morning and Charles Butler on Monday…

Charles Butler (L) and Manny Lopez (R).

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr Manny Lopez who was a great resident in the Grand Bahama community.

Mr Lopez passed away quietly Wednesday morning.

His son Mike Lopez wrote, “He was the best father any son could ever have. His memory will live on forever.”

Also on Monday the Office of the PM lost a staffer in its Data Transformation Unit officer.

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Charles Butler.

He was the son of the late Raleigh Israel Butler Sr.

Cleveland Isaacs

Charles passed away on Monday in Cayman Islands while having an operation on his heart. He was airlifted over the weekend to have that surgery and passed away during his operation.

Tonight BP is also reporting the passing of Cleveland Isaacs. The longstanding, dedicated employee of Baha Mar passed away on Wednesday early in morning at Doctor’s Hospital.

We pay our respects to his dear wife Samantha Isaacs, children and parents.

As we pray for their souls we ask that our GOOD and GRACIOUS GOD may find them rest eternal.