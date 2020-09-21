MARINE BRANCH INTERCEPTS ILLEGAL VESSEL with 124 migrants onboard! THANK GOD FOR THE AMERICANS!

Rescue mission by the RBDF.

NASSAU| Following detection by Coastal Radar Officials, an Illegal vessel containing 124 Illegal migrants was successfully intercepted on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 9:49 p.m. by the Marine Branch Unit 1 mile off Turtle Rock.

The blue 38 FT wooden vessel powered by twin 40 outboard engines carried 106 Haitian males and 18 Haitian females. During the operation, several migrants jumped overboard to escape but were quickly detained.

The Marine Branch M/V Sea Guardian with the assistance of M/V Sea Enforcer towed the illegal vessel to the South Dock Port where the detainees were handed over to Immigration Officials for processing and repatriation.