Marines upset as Minnis Government lied on Promotion Pay which still remains unpaid in the June Pay Period – EVERYONE CUSSIN!

NASSAU| All hell is about to break loose on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force after officers discovered their promised pay increases were not posted in the JUNE pay cycle.

The Government back in March assured officers who were promoted in the 2020 promotion list that they will get their due increases in the June 30th pay cycle. It did not happen and everyone at the base is pissed.

Marines knows the Minnis government cannot keep a promise if it was to save their life. And now everyone on the base knows Minnis DEM DOES LIE! BP told yinner so months ago – IT AIN’T GA HAPPEN!

We report yinner decide!