Marvin Dames has man arrested for election posters

NASSAU| National Security Minister Marvin Dames instructed police to arrest and charge a 40-year-old man for taking down election posters in the Mt Moriah constituency.

Dames accused the man of messing with signs the MP had put up in Yellow Elder Gardens ahead of the September 16 General Election.

The Election Investigations Unit, which was formed to investigate the damage of election posters, picked up the man and will take him to the Magistrates Court this afternoon to be charged with stealing and damage.

Though no one has been arrested and charged for a mass shooting on Jerome Avenue earlier this year, where men were targeted by gunmen shortly after their release from police custody, Dames has the energy to have someone taken before the courts over an election poster.