Maurice Moore Primary closes abruptly!

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting the abrupt closure of the Maurice Moore Primary School in Freeport Grand Bahama.

School’s principal Mrs Tammy Elliott confirmed yesterday that a staffer at the school has compromised the property and therefore the school will be closed until further notice.

BP has not been given any further details to the condition of that staffer nor do we know if or when the property will reopen.

The principal noted that parents will be updated to a reopening date.

We report yinner decide!