McAlpine chases PM Minnis out of the House

PM Hubert Minnis and MP Frederick McAlpine

NASSAU| Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament Frederick McAlpine laughed as he chased Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis out of the House of Assembly during the budget debate on Tuesday afternoon.

Mcalpine, who has been a thorn in the Minnis Administration’s side, criticized his party’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, telling parliament the storm-ravaged islands would be far worse off had it not been for the humanitarian efforts of the international community.

During McAlpine’s scathing rebuke of his own party, Minnis jumped up and stormed out of the lower chamber.

“He’s off, ladies and gentlemen, he’s off,” McAlpine shouted.

The Pineridge MP questioned if Minnis believes in democracy after he declared, while campaigning in Centreville, that the FNM will sweep all 39 seats in the House of Assembly in the next election.

He said no government that believes in democracy should want to hold every seat because it means the opposition would have no voice.

“This prime minister wants all, not some, but Mama says he who wants all gets none,” McAlpine said.

“It’s the competent authority who is responsible for the closure of many businesses that will not come back.”

“It’s the Competent Authority who acted incompetently,” he added.

Mcalpine said many members of the FNM administration had nothing before they were elected and many of them will not return. He said he hopes he is not among that number.