Men granted bail after beating Esther Daxon on the street last week!

Live scenes in the beating of Esther Daxon last week by two men.

CM Pratt

NASSAU| Calvin Sergeant, 27, a DJ and Dillon McKinney, 23, an immigration officer both were hauled before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt in connection with that violent beating caught on Wulff Road last week.

Esther Daxon was kicked dragged and punched to the ground and left for dead on the side of the road on January 20th; forcing her to seek medical attention for the violence against her by the men. The incident unfolded following an accident.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and were charged with one count of causing grievous harm. Interestingly despite footage and CCTV of all the evidence the men pleaded NOT GUITLY TO THE CHARGE! Well what is this?

If convicted the men can serve up to seven years in prison. They were granted an 8,500 bail each and given reporting conditions.

Bahamas Press, along with scores of concerned citizens, widely circulated the video which went viral as women and young girls in the country have become victims of dangerous violence incidents.

Just so yinner women know – Calvin Sergeant, 27, a DJ and Dillon McKinney, 23, are now on bail and could be someone driving around in a neighbourhood near you! Perhaps waiting to attack your daughter, wife, mother next! WHO KNOWS!

