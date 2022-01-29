Men shot dead on Grand Bahama, Abaco and New Providence – THREE MURDERED IN 18 HOURS…

Homicides climb to 12 incidents in 18 hours….

Homicide victim #11 from Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting bloody incident this evening across the northern and central Bahamas where three men have been shot dead.

The first homicide unfolded on Abaco around 4am this Saturday morning. The shooting took place on Crocrket Drive where the victim was found on the ground outside a white Honda with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. Two more shootings were on the island, the victims were taken to hospital.

Police are also investigating a homicide at Hanna Hill in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

ASP Stephen Rolle confirmed to the press that shortly after 6:00pm a man and another was playing backgammon when a lone gunman approached them and shot one of them in the chest. That man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

And just after that incident took place another fatal shooting was unfolding in the capital. BP is learning a man was shot dead on Comfort Street tonight.