Mental homeless man charged for masturbating on Carmichael Road…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Two police officers walking the beat in the Carmichael Road area arrested a homeless man after they discribed him masturbating to their annoyance.

The officers decided to arrest and then charge the vagrant for the offence.

Prosecutors presented Henry Sanders age 55 before the magistrate and charged him for indecent exposure. He was also charged with vagrancy. He was charged $500 which the courts will never collect as he pleaded NOT GUILTY.

He is expected to stand trial on June 14th. But get this: No one quested his mental condition him being homeless and all. WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!