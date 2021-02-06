Methodist Minister Rev. Godfrey Bethell passes at 71….

Rev. Godfrey Bethell 1949 – 2021

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of the Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church pastor Rev. Godfrey Bethell. He was 71.

Rev. Bethell passed away Saturday morning after being hospitalized from January 18th having suffered a massive stroke.

He served at Ebenezer Methodist Church and was recently ministering at Ascension Methodist Church on Prince Charles Drive. He was extremely active in the community and hailed from the community of Eleuthera.

Rev. Bethell was a graduate of The Government High School.

We offer our prayers to his family during this most difficult time. May He rest in peace.