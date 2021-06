Mr. Michael “Porkey” Moss

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the sudden passing of another Valley Boys Member Mr. Michael “Porkey” Moss.

He was a dedicated true member of the junkanoo group which has been hard hit with a series of death these 15 months of the pandemic.

Tonight we pray for his family Marilyn, Dormy and the entire Moss Family.

May he rest in peace.