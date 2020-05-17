Mieguel Hamilton leaves a wife and child behind as he is laid to rest…

Mieguel Hamilton

BP UPDATE| He was a newlywed on December 21st, 2019, and married the love of his life Candace. The couple just welcomed a child into their lives and was on a road to happiness.

But on last week Friday, Mieguel Hamilton, was laid to rest. He collapsed and died on April 28th leaving his wife and newborn behind.

And while we at BP don’t know the cause of his death we are indeed saddened for his wife, baby, and mother Patricia Hamilton.

We pray for his soul and ask our Good Lord and Master to Grant Him Rest Eternal.

