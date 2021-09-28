FLAMINGO CAY| The Public is advised that an intense search and rescue effort was conducted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, on Flamingo Cay, in the Ragged Island chain. Subsequently, a group of migrants were found, retrieved, and are expected to be turned over to Bahamas Immigration.

Once in Immigration custody, the group will be processed, undergo thorough health screening, and will appear in a Magistrate’s Court this week to be tried for infractions of the Immigration Act. Repatriation will be expedited if ordered by the court.

For further information, you may visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.