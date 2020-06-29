Million-dollar drug bust – valued at J$10.5m seized, three Bahamians nabbed in Jamaica!

Man passed through Jamaican airport with fake Bahamian passport.

THE SECURITY forces scored a major victory in their fight against drug dealers on Thursday when they seized 2,620 pounds of ganja, valued at approximately J$10.5 million. The weed was confiscated in an operation at Lances Bay, Hanover, in which three Bahamian nationals were arrested.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jeffrey Lecky, the officer in charge of narcotics in Area One, the contraband was found during an operation that lasted more than six hours and featured military and police personnel.

“During the marathon operation, which was conducted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Narcotics Division and the Jamaica Defence Force seized approximately 2,600 pounds of compressed ganja, which was found at premises in Lances Bay, Hanover,” said Lecky.

“The operation was extended to Negril, Westmoreland, where three male Bahamian nationals, who entered the island illegally, were arrested at a property in West End.”

In keeping with the Government’s health and safety COVID-19 protocol, the three Bahamians were placed in quarantine to determine their health status.

“They will be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys in due course,” said Lecky, who noted that the police are quite concerned about the frequency of drug seizures in western Jamaica as it relates to foreign nationals, who have entered the island illegally.