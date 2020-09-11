Millions spent and APD cannot clear the food from the terminal due to the islandwide power cut! Why is the generator at APD not working?

APD

BREAKING NOW| Generators at Arawak Port Development have all failed in the islandwide power shutdown. And All agencies and port officials are outside the building in the rain.

MSC outside! Customs OUTSIDE! All the clients are Outside! No duty or freight cannot be paid. Trailers upon trailers of perishables that came in today cannot be cleared for restocking as everything is down and nothing can move. WHAT IS THIS?

After millions were spent on the port how come the generators are not working at APD?

And with some $125 million spent at BPL nothing working cause rain? WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!