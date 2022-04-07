Minister Bowleg announces the launch of the 2023 Bahama Games…￼

Hon. Mario Bowleg joins organizers and stakeholders

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg joins organizers and stakeholders at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, on April 4, 2022, at the announcement of the launch of the 6th Bahamas Games, set for July 6-14, 2023.

Among those present from the Ministry included Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier; Under Secretary Montez WIlliams; and officers from the Department of Sports.

The Games will also be referred to as the 50th Golden Jubilee Games, as it will coincide with The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary, or its Golden Jubilee, of National Independence. More than 2,000 athletes from 10 island teams are slated to take part in 15 fields of competition and one provisional field, inclusive of sports such as sailing, basketball, field and beach soccer, track and field and golf. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)