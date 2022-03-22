Minister Clay Sweeting presents PM Davis with book…

PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and Minister Clay Sweeting.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting presented Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis with a book entitled, ‘Masters of the Sea: Regatta and Sailing Tradition in The Bahamas,’ a publication of the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs.

The publication authored and designed by Patricia Glinton-Meicholas and Neko Meicholas tells the story of regattas and sailing in The Bahamas.

The prime minister, who happily received the book, said he would like to see the publication distributed in schools across the country. (Photos/Kendea Smith)