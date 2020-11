Minister Renward Wells

K. Peter Turnquest

JUST IN: Prime Minister the Most Honourable Hubert Minnis is leaning to appoint Minister for Health Renward Wells as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister following the resignation of K Peter Turnquest.

We are unclear as to when an announcement will come but we know the announcement will confirm that FNM is Minnis Party!

PM Minnis shall drop from nomination some 10 – 12 sitting PMs who ran in the 2017 General Elections for the FNM…