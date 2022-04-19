Ministers Sears and Sweeting Review Arawak Cay infrastructural issues…

Hon. Alfred Sears and Minister Clay Sweeting

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Public Works and Utilities (centre) and the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs (right) led a tour of Arawak Cay Fish Fry Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The tour came about due to plumbing and other issues at Arawak Cay. The Ministers visited the site to determine how to solve the problems as quickly as possible.

They were accompanied by Water and Sewerage Corporation and Bahamas Power and Light personnel. The ministers acknowledged that the government desires to offer the best experience to all at the location. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)