Ministry of Housing to bring quality, affordable housing solutions to Grand Bahamians

LOOKING AT HOUSING PLANS – Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, along with Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey are flanked by executives of the Ministry of Housing, as they look at some of the models of homes available for construction, during the Housing Expo in Freeport on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis

FREEPORT, The Bahamas — The launch of the Housing Expo in Freeport, Grand Bahama marked the beginning of efforts by the Ministry of Transport and Housing to bring quality, affordable housing solutions to residents of Grand Bahama.

This was the sentiment of the Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis while in Freeport on Friday, April 8, 2022 for the opening of the Housing Expo, on the lawn of the National Insurance building.

“In our Blueprint for change, the Davis Administration made a commitment to deepen the path to home ownership for Bahamians,” said Minister Coleby-Davis.

“As the Minister of Transport and Housing, I intend to deliver on this pledge.

“This Open House Expo is being held by the Department of Housing to assess the appetite for public housing and to determine who can qualify for the homes intended to be built in Grand Bahama.”

Minister Coleby-Davis pointed out that her ministry is currently looking to build homes in the West Heights Subdivision, which has some 26 lots ready for construction and at the Heritage Community Subdivision in Freeport – however, they still have to acquire the land. She said that she has been advised that those discussions are ongoing with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“The development of our Public-Private-Partnership Program goes a long way in helping this government meet its mandate in providing affordable homes.

“While the Department of Housing is committed to providing affordable housing, I want to be clear that affordable housing is not free housing. I therefore encourage all Bahamians seeking affordable housing to put their financial affairs in order.

“If you are seeking affordable housing, please begin saving towards the down-payment for your mortgage. Additionally, please also note that the customer service team at the department of Housing is your primary point of contact.

“Therefore, all applications must go through the Department. Let me be very clear, the customer service team is there to assist and guide you through this process.”

Minister Coleby-Davis said the Ministry of Transport and Housing is on a mission to expand the path to homeownership. She thanked the team at the Department of Housing and the various agencies that have partnered with the Ministry in making the Housing Expo a possibility.

A number of Grand Bahamians showed up for the opening of the Expo in hopes of speaking with representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Housing and with representatives of a number of financial institutions, to quality for one of the many homes expected to be constructed in Grand Bahama by the Ministry.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, during her address at the opening of the Expo, pointed out that since the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, many Grand Bahamians were left homeless.

“I want to reiterate the importance of this step by the Ministry of Transport and Housing, because we’ve been through so much over the past few years and there are so many people in Grand Bahama who are homeless: we are trying to continue to find ways to assist,” said Minister Moxey.

“The Department of Housing Open House and Expo Fair will make the dream of home ownership a realization for many Grand Bahamians. It is certainly a new day and an exciting day for Grand Bahama.

“In our Blueprint for change, we stated that we are committed to housing as a basic right and we pledged to increase access to affordable housing by creating new incentives. We promised to empower Bahamians and return the Ministry of Housing to building homes for Bahamians and we have done that.”

Minister Moxey said that she awaits the groundbreaking and construction of the new homes in Grand Bahama, with great anticipation.