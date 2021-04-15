Minnis Administration shredding Cabinet documents?

Is Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis shredding all damning documents before he calls an early election?

Two Sunryse Shredders vehicles were parked in front of Cabinet Office for hours on Thursday, shredding documents.

Sunryse prides itself on shredding documents to “ reduce the risk of confidentiality breaches.”

The van seen outside Churchill Building shreds confidential documents on the spot.

So what is the administration, which came into office on the promise of transparency and accountability, trying to hide?

By the way he is aggressively campaigning and visiting the various islands, all signs point to an early election. Though Minnis arrogantly declares that he has another five-year term in the bag, the people around him know it’s a long shot.