MINNIS AND FNM HAVE FAILED GRAND BAHAMA WITH GRAND LUCAYAN HOTEL DEAL

Chairman Mitchell

Statement by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party\

For four long painful years, Dr. Minnis and the FNM have been promising to sell the Grand Lucayan Hotel in Grand Bahama. To date, no deal has materialized.

Dr. Minnis and the FNM continue to pump millions of the taxpayers’ dollars nonstop into the hotel while thousands of Bahamians remain jobless, scrapping to pay bills and secure groceries.

It is now reported that the only rooms that were made available for guests several months back are all off the market because of a collapsed air-conditioning system.

Dr. Minnis and the FNM are now set to pay one half million dollars to try and fix the system. Further, this inept Minnis government has no strategic marketing programme in place for the hotel, no fully operational airport in Grand Bahama, and no timeline on when a sale agreement for the hotel will be finalized.

This uncaring and inept FNM government continues to fail Grand Bahama and waste the taxpayers money.

Grand Bahama and the people of the Bahamas deserve better.

Dr. Minnis and the FNM must go.

