Minnis Cabinet finally announces PS changes BP forecasted weeks ago…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press – your number one news online network -now has confirmation to some of those changes we told you about within the public service more than two weeks ago.

The Cabinet Office released on Friday the appointment of Ms M. Nicole Campbell as the country’s new Secretary to the Cabinet effective January 1st, 2021. The Government was afraid to report the news as it first circulated on BP days before the New Year.

The news comes following the retirement of retired Secretary to the Cabinet Ms Camille Johnson.

Bahamas Press can also reveal that the Cabinet has confirmed changes with senior Government officers as a result of these changes.

We can tell you Mr. Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour will transfer to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation with effect from 19th January, 2021. He will replace Mr. Charles Albury PS, who has retired.

Ms Gina Thompson, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance will be appointed Acting PS in the Ministry of Labour with effect of19th January, 2021.

Ms Renae Bullard, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Culture now on secondment to the Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance was transferred to that Ministry with effect from 23d December, 2020.

Mrs Cheryl Darville Under Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, will act as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security with effect from 1st January, 2021, due to the absence of vacation leave of Mr. Marco Rolle, PS, and who will also retire later in the year.

Mr Philip Turner, Parliamentary Commissioner, Parliamentary Registration Department, has been reclassified as Senior Under Secretary II and transferred to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, with effect from 23rd December, 2020.

Mr. Lavado Duncanson, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister has been appointed Acting Parliamentary Commissioner, Parliamentary Registration Department, with effect from 23rd December, 2020.

What the Cabinet Memorandum failed to confirm is former Parliamentary Commissioner Mr Errol Bethel is also back at the Parliamentary Registration Department.

