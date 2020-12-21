Chief Apostle Leon Wallace Wife dies this morning!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Lady-Elect Elder Leona Wallce wife of the Nation’s Chief Apostle Rev Dr. Leon Wallace of the Voice of Deliverance Disciple Centre in Malcolm Allotment East.

In a statement to the country Apostle wrote: “It is with great sadness that I, Apostle Leon Wallace and The entire Voice of Deliverance Disciple Center Organization announces the passing of my wife of 43 years, Lady-Elect Leonie Wallace, The Founding Lady-Elect of The Voice of Deliverance.

“We ask for your fervent prayers as myself, our children, and the entire Voice of Deliverance Disciple Center Organization as we endure this unfortunate time of bereavement.”

This morning we at BP pray for her family.

And may the God of All Mercies Grant Her Rest Eternal in the Heavens.