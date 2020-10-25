Minnis cannot get an Emergency Order Passed in the House of Assembly!

Minister of State Senator Kwasi Thompson has resigned from Cabinet

Hon. Halson Moultrie – Speaker of the Parliament

Kwasi Thompson

NASSAU| The Speaker has vowed to fight the government in Parliament and this means there are more opposition voices to the plans of the Minnis Government.

Tonight the Minnis Government decided to move its Emergency Orders Extension through the Senate to avoid the trouble of moving it in the Lower House.

The PLP on the other hand should breakup the Senate and walk out when the Upper House meets this week!

Tonight The Cabinet Office announced that Minister of State Senator Kwasi Thompson has resigned from Cabinet on a temporary basis. And added that Senator Dwight Sawyer will be sworn in to act in his place.

The statement read, “This is in order to facilitate the business of the Senate during the absence of ministers in the Senate who are in quarantine.

“Senator Sawyer will step down from his temporary appointment this week, after which Senator Thompson will be sworn in and resume his duties as minister of state.” Look at the waste!

But while the narrative is that the Cabinet Ministers are all in quarantine on Saturday Peter Turnquest Minister of Finance was in Costritght around 4pm shopping! WHAT IS THIS?

