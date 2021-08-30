Minnis Government draws further nail into the coffin of the sick

Patients Asked to Bring COVID-19 Results When Presenting at PMH Emergency Department – Minnis moves to kill-out more Bahamians!

The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Emergency Department advises the public that persons presenting to the Emergency Department who have had a PCR or Rapid Antigen test within 72hours should bring a copy of their test results when seeking Emergency care. This will expedite the triage process for emergency care and subsequent treatment within the Department.

Persons are reminded to only access the Emergency Department in the event of a medical emergency. The public is reminded that a medical emergency is an acute injury or illness posing an immediate risk to a person’s life or long-term health, sometimes referred to as a situation risking “life or limb”.

Medical emergencies include chest pain, head injury, uncontrollable bleeding, loss of consciousness, major trauma or accident, asthma, severe allergic reaction, extensive burn injuries, fractures/broken bones, deep lacerations and cuts, obstetric emergencies, complications of seizure disorders, and psychiatric emergencies (suicidal ideation/attempt, aggressive/violent behavior).If you are unsure whether you, or someone you know, is experiencing a medical emergency, please call 919 and speak to an emergency medical dispatcher or call the PMH Emergency Department at 326-7014.

As a result of an increasing number of cases presenting for emergency care, the hospital’s Emergency Department is operating at capacity. With respect to suspected COVID-19 emergencies, the public is strongly urged to utilize the COVID-19 prevention protocols before coming to the Hospital including:

Call the COVID19 hotline at 511 if you suspect that you or someone you know has COVID19 symptoms or has been exposed to the virus and follow the instructions that you are given. 2. If you are experiencing a medical emergency call 919 and advise the emergency medical

dispatcher that you suspect COVID19 infection. 3. If you are coming to the Emergency Department by private vehicle, please call the Emergency Department at 326-7014 before you arrive to allow the staff to prepare.

The public is reminded to utilize Community Clinics for non-emergency and non-urgent care.

The public is advised to follow all announcements and public advisories from the Ministry of Health

and Public Hospitals Authority regarding Health and Hospital Services.

