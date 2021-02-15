Minnis Gov’t finally permits Fusion to reopen…

NASSAU| After exposing how Minnis Rule has break the backs of businesses across the country the Competent Authority announces indoor cinemas have been granted permission to open, according to the latest revision of the emergency powers order.

They are all subject to strict adherence to physical distancing, mask wearing at all times and sanitization protocols.

No indoor dining is allowed.

BPL had placed a demand on the facility to pay its $506,000 power bill after being closed by the government for months.

We report yinner decide!