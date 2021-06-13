Minnis hates the poor

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis

When it’s convenient, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis speaks about growing up poor.

Whenever Minnis wants to relate to the masses, he speaks about shining shoes and pumping gas as a child.

Now that Minnis is a successful businessman, he’s forgotten about his humble roots.

Indeed, his actions show that he hates the poor.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in tough times for many, Minnis has ordered police to shutdown roadside vendors, who are trying to feed their families.

These entrepreneurs are harassed daily by police, who seize their wares, and take them away in handcuffs, and bring them before the courts.

Further proof of Minnis’ dislike of the poor, is his failure to provide affordable housing for those who need it most.

Instead, he felt it was important to start a discriminatory development for professionals.

Though he claimed he would preside over a “people’s government”, Minnis has only looked out for the wealthy and their interests.

His policies seem to be designed to make the poor even poorer.

By his own admission, Minnis has ignored the poor during this term by saying he will focus on them if returned to office.