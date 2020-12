Hubert Chipman

NASSAU| Well Prime Minister Hubert Minnis we at BP ga give you some good advice.

GO and have lunch with your good old high school friend Mr. Hubert Chipman and invite him into your Cabinet as your Minister of State for Finance.

Reach deep inside the FNM and try someone who is trusted in the Party. We at BP believes Chipman will make a good Minister in this time of disaster and chaos!

What do you have to lose? Everyone else is running from the job!

We report yinner decide!