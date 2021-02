PM Minnis whats to produce a nation of addicts with NO Education and Jobs! This could be your child by 2022!

NASSAU| The Prime Minister has gone CRAZY! PM Hubert Minnis has just announced marijuana will be legalized for medical use in the Bahamas as he spoke to reporters today.

IS HE SMOKING TOO?! We are headed to a General Election! GO AND REGISTER!!!

We report yinner decide!