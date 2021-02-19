Minnis travels as government struggles to pay bills

PM Minnis in Parliament laughing.

NASSAU| The Minnis administration appears to have trouble paying its bills.

The government hasn’t paid its fuel bills for the police and other government agencies on the Family Islands for months, amassing bills hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What’s more, local government employees haven’t been paid since December 2020.

The vendors and employees are upset about being cheated out their money as Minnis and his minister continue to travel with large contingents on the campaign trail.

The vendors and employees are unable to meet their obligations because of the government’s refusal to pay its bills on time.

It seems that paying bills and salaries in a timely manner isn’t a priority for this government.

Some feel that funds earmarked to meet the government’s obligations are being diverted towards the FNM’s re-election campaign.