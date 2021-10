Miya Marcano

FLORIDA| Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student, who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building.

The 19-year-old vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24.